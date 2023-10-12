You can now live in terror as the world’s only life-sized haunted dolls house has gone on the rental market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're now well and truly in the spooky season and fans of a good fright will be pleased to know about a spooky property on the rental market that has all the warning signs of somewhere you wouldn't want to live unless vampires and ghouls are right up your street. The world’s only life-sized haunted dolls house is available for a spooky £666 a month.

Not only does it have a dresser that residents are urged not the move, it also has a secret passageway and is decked in sinister graffiti. Located in the village of Alton, Staffordshire the property comprises of a lounge, dining room and attic nursery.

In its Victoria style, the lounge features worn and torn period wallpaper alongside a dresser that new residents are urged not to move. An original antique fireplace provides a respite from the chills of the dining room which is dominated by an elegant china cabinet that houses a selection of head-spinning specimens.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s only life-sized haunted dolls house has gone on the rental market

Nightmarish décor defines the desolate nursery with an empty cot and abandoned rocking horse hinting at an unhappy and isolated childhood.

It is thought the property has links to Alton Towers Resort, which has become renowned for being the home of all things scary during October.

Information online describes it as: "A unique yet eerie property to let in rural Staffordshire for those brave enough. This giant doll house, believed to be the only one of its kind, has a series of unsettling features and particulars to ‘enjoy’ and is well-used.

"Victorian in style throughout with a truly unsettling atmosphere and foreboding background. It’s believed to have been in the Alton family for a number of generations, most recently the late Miss Emily Alton and is not suitable for anyone with a nervous disposition. Available immediately."

Laura Aspinall, regional lettings director for Leaders, north west added: “We’re thrilled to be able to list this unique Victorian home to those brave enough to cross its threshold.

“Its history is a little shrouded in mystery but from what we can discern it has been in the Alton family for a number of generations, with the previous owner believed to be a certain Miss Emily Alton.

“Not suitable for anyone of a nervous disposition, it does require a little work to bring some of its more unsettling features up to date.