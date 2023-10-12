Spine tingling home with Alton Towers links and a secret passageway is on the market for a spooky £666 a month
You can now live in terror as the world’s only life-sized haunted dolls house has gone on the rental market
We're now well and truly in the spooky season and fans of a good fright will be pleased to know about a spooky property on the rental market that has all the warning signs of somewhere you wouldn't want to live unless vampires and ghouls are right up your street. The world’s only life-sized haunted dolls house is available for a spooky £666 a month.
Not only does it have a dresser that residents are urged not the move, it also has a secret passageway and is decked in sinister graffiti. Located in the village of Alton, Staffordshire the property comprises of a lounge, dining room and attic nursery.
In its Victoria style, the lounge features worn and torn period wallpaper alongside a dresser that new residents are urged not to move. An original antique fireplace provides a respite from the chills of the dining room which is dominated by an elegant china cabinet that houses a selection of head-spinning specimens.
Nightmarish décor defines the desolate nursery with an empty cot and abandoned rocking horse hinting at an unhappy and isolated childhood.
It is thought the property has links to Alton Towers Resort, which has become renowned for being the home of all things scary during October.
It is being marketed by Leaders estate agents ahead of Friday, 13 October and can also be viewed on Rightmove and Zoopla property portals.
Information online describes it as: "A unique yet eerie property to let in rural Staffordshire for those brave enough. This giant doll house, believed to be the only one of its kind, has a series of unsettling features and particulars to ‘enjoy’ and is well-used.
"Victorian in style throughout with a truly unsettling atmosphere and foreboding background. It’s believed to have been in the Alton family for a number of generations, most recently the late Miss Emily Alton and is not suitable for anyone with a nervous disposition. Available immediately."
Laura Aspinall, regional lettings director for Leaders, north west added: “We’re thrilled to be able to list this unique Victorian home to those brave enough to cross its threshold.
“Its history is a little shrouded in mystery but from what we can discern it has been in the Alton family for a number of generations, with the previous owner believed to be a certain Miss Emily Alton.
“Not suitable for anyone of a nervous disposition, it does require a little work to bring some of its more unsettling features up to date.
“But once they have been completed, we hope it will prove a blessing and not a curse for a young family who will have the stunning Staffordshire moorlands on their doorstep alongside the nearby Alton Towers Resort, which is currently holding its spine-tingling Scarefest.”