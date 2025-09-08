Banksy is no stranger to controversy but his artworks are normally proudly left for all to see, rather than covered up as quickly as possible.

The famed artist’s latest creation shows a judge beating an unarmed protester who is lying on the ground - and it was left on the way of the country’s top courts.

It was quickly covered up but not before Banksy himself shared photos of the artwork on social media.

The image depicts a judge in a wig and gown hitting an unarmed protester with a gave at the Royal Courts of Justice.

It is on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex, has been concealed by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.

The artist confirmed he is responsible for the work with a post on Instagram, showing the graffiti before it was covered over.

It shows a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while the judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him wielding a gavel.

Banksy, whose identity is the source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures: “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”

The artwork is being guarded by security officials outside the building and sits underneath a CCTV camera.

His stencilled graffiti often comments on political issues and many of his pieces are critical of government policy, war and capitalism.

Last summer, Banksy made headlines with his animal-themed collection in the capital, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, turning the box into what looked like a giant fish tank, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

The animals collection was made up of nine works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.