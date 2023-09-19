Tim Davie: What questions could BBC boss face over Russell Brand scandal?
BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, is set to face questions over whether the broadcaster turned its back on complaints of inappropriate conduct regarding Russell Brand.
BBC boss Tim Davie faces questions over the broadcaster’s role in holding Russell Brand to account when claims of inappropriate conduct were made against the comedian at the height of his fame.
Brand - who worked as a presenter on 6 Music and Radio 2 - was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by a number of women, following an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Brand stepped down from the BBC in 2008 amid the Sachsgate scandal, weeks after Tim Davie was appointed BBC director of audio and music.
As revealed in the Channel 4 Dispatches special, aired on Saturday night (September 15), BBC and Channel 4 are now conducting internal investigations with both broadcasters urged by MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee to be fully transparent with their findings.
It’s expected no matter the outcome of the investigation, bosses will be questioned further to find out “who knew what, when”. Here’s everything you need to know about BBC boss Tim Davie and what he is expected to be asked as the investigation comes to a head.
Who is Tim Davie?
Born in Croydon, Davie, 56, is the Director-General of the BBC. He joined the broadcaster as director of marketing communications and audiences in 2005.
Davie has risen up the ranks at the BBC, operating as the acting director-general briefly in 2012 following George Entwistle’s resignation. He was permanently appointed to the position in 2020 succeeding Lord Hall of Birkenhead.
What is Tim Davie’s salary?
An article in the Telegraph from 2021 states Tim Davie received a 15 percent increase on his annual salary for 2022 - taking it up to £525,000.
What questions may Tim Davie face?
It’s been reported that MPs are keen on finding out which senior members of staff at the BBC were informed of Brand’s behaviour during his time at the company. Especially, as past staff have criticised broadcaster’s ability to control his behaviour.
Former BBC One controller and Grierson Trust chair Lorraine Heggessey said: “There just seems to have been a lack of senior editorial oversight what he was doing and an inability to rein him in,” she said of Mr Brand.
Tim Davie may also be questioned if previous complaints were recognised during Brand’s time at the company. His alleged behaviour includes “hurling objects and urinating in a bottle in view of everyone” in a BBC studio.
It’s also been alleged by one of the women that a BBC chauffeur collected her from school to take her to Brand’s house when she was just 16. It can be expected that Tim Davie will be questioned over how this wasn’t raised further internally.
Tim Davie may also face questions over the broadcaster’s role in addressing Brand’s behaviour on air. It is well documented that Brand made inappropriate comments regarding women live on air including comments directed at one of the companies’ newsreaders and an interview with Jimmy Saville where Brand suggested he would ‘provide one of the production assistants’ to Saville naked.