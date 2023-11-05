The victim, aged in his 20s, was discovered seriously hurt in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green , at around 1.50am. He was taken to hospital but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

West Midlands Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time. A scene remains in place while we establish exactly what happened, who was responsible, and why this young man tragically lost his life. Our investigation is at an early stage but we’d ask anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 248 of 5/11/23.