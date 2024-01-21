At about 1.40pm yesterday, a man and a woman in their 60s were walking their dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, Maidstone in Kent. There was a collision involving a black BMW X5. Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called and both pedestrians and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that the driver stayed at the scene and has been spoken to, and that no arrests have been made.