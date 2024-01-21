BMW collision Maidstone: Two pedestrians and dog killed in accident in Bearsted, Kent
Two pedestrians and a dog have been killed in a crash involving a BMW
At about 1.40pm yesterday, a man and a woman in their 60s were walking their dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, Maidstone in Kent. There was a collision involving a black BMW X5. Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called and both pedestrians and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that the driver stayed at the scene and has been spoken to, and that no arrests have been made.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or dashcam footage prior to, or at the time of the collision, is urged to call Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit."
Police can be called on 01622 798538 or emailed [email protected], quoting reference RY/HG/008/24. Information can also be passed on via the force's website.
