A mum is warning other parents following the tragic death of her two-year-old son in a hot tub. Brie Ocea, 26, took her son Romeo to the pool area of their apartment building, where he drowned after she took her eyes off him for only three minutes, as he ran off to play with another child while she sat down and spoke to another mum.

She looked over to the hot tub minutes later and could see the other child playing - but Romeo was nowhere to be seen. After shouting and searching she found him face down in the shallow water - and his lips and face were blue.

She attempted CPR and he was rushed to hospital, but despite efforts he was declared 'brain dead'. The family switched off the machines that kept him alive three days after the accident, which took place on July 1, 2022.

TikTok mum Brie Ocea is warning other parents of the risk of drowning following her son's tragic death

Describing the risk of drowning as "a silent killer", Brie, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah said: "My initial reaction to seeing him is that this couldn't be real. I thought that I was in a dream and this was me living my worst nightmare.

"As I walked closer to him it was like an out-of-body experience. I walked into the hot tub with all my clothes on - I felt like it was in slow motion. I grabbed him out of the water, his lips and face were blue. I could tell he was alive but his soul had left his body."

Brie said it took her "three minutes of not paying attention". She said: "I asked out loud and said 'where is Romeo' I started walking forward and I could see the other child but no Romeo. I walk more and I see him facing down in the water."

She said she immediately pulled Romeo out of the water and began administering CPR while bystanders contacted emergency services.

Romeo drowned in a hot tub and now his mum, Brie is warning other parents of the risk of drowning, which she describes as 'a silent killer'

Despite initial grim assessments from doctors, she overheard moments of hope as they reported signs of a pulse. Romeo was later moved to a specialised facility in Sacramento, California, for further medical care. Tragically, on July 4, 2022, Romeo was pronounced brain dead.

On July 11, 2022, Brie and her family had a celebration of life for Romeo. She said: "We got everyone to wear bright colours. I wore a beautiful white dress and we released butterflies and spoke about his life. Romeo was one of those children that took everyone's heart, he was so full of life and energy. He was a mama's boy. He loved his friends and he would make friends instantly."