According to a new report, BBC presenter Clive Myrie who already earns about £310,000 a year from the corporation, earned the additional amount of income from 11 outside speaking events.

Press Gazette has reported that “The BBC’s on-air journalists were collectively paid at least £685,000 to attend 465 outside engagements between the start of July 2023 and the end of June 2024, the corporation’s external events register shows.”

It has also revealed that the BBC journalist, based on those minimum figures, who likely received the most income from outside speaking events from the past year is presenter Clive Myrie. He earned £66,000 from 11 events.

Aside from Clive Myrie, the next top earners according to Press Gazette are Today presenters Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson, both Rajan and Robinson reportedly both earned £45,000 each from outside speaking events in the past year.

Clive Myrie received the highest fees for outside speaking events from the Black Police Officers Association, financial services company, Legal and General and the British Insurance Brokers Association. Amol Rajan received over £10,000 for an event for a pensions’ association and Nick Robinson fees for outside speaking events came from companies such as bank BNP Paribas and accountancy firm Ernst & Young.

Clive Myrie, Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson were not the only BBC presenters who received more than a fee of £10,000 for an outside speaking event. Other stars who did include Fiona Bruce, Jeremy Bowen and Katya Adler.

Former newsreader Huw Edwards, who received a six-month suspended sentence this week for indecent images charges and was suspended from the BBC last July, previously had made at least £125,000 from events published on the list, since 2021.