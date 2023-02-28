Hong Kong model Abby Choi was found dead in an apartment in Tai Po

Four people charged in connection with Abby Choi murder. (Dailymotion)

Four members of the same family have been charged in connection with the murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi.

The accused include her ex-husband Alex Kwong, his brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau. Choi’s former mother-in-law also faces one count of perverting the course of justice, according to police in Hong Kong.

Choi was a well-known model in Hong Kong who appeared in a range of big celebrity events and on magazine covers in the weeks leading up to her death. But what happened to Abby Choi and who is her ex husband Alex Kwong? Here is what we know so far.

What happened to Abby Choi?

Abby Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday 22 February, having not been seen since the day before.

Choi had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and her most recent post took place a week earlier, featuring a photoshoot she had done with fashion publication L’Officiel Monaco.

Two days after the reports, police found her dismembered body, including her legs in a house rented by her step father in a suburban part of Hong Kong.

Authorities later found a young woman’s skull in a cooking pot, which was seized from the property. Police also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene along with several ribs and hair.

Hong Kong police believe Ms Choi had financial disputes with her former husband and his family before her death.

Who is Alex Kwong?

Alex Kwong is the former husband of Abby Choi. The pair married in 2012 when Choi was 18-years-old.

Choi had two children with Kwong before their divorce, she also had two children with Chris Tam - her partner since 2016. It is widely reported that Choi was financially supporting Kwong and his parents after their divorce.

Police superintendent Alex Chung said: “We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums. Someone was dissatisfied with how how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”

Kwong was arrested on 25 February whilst trying to flee the incident on a speedboat, according to The Sun.