Akram Ibrar has been jailed for threatening a driver with a knife and stealing their car from the side of a road in Birmingham.

A man who pretended to be a mechanic before stealing a car from a driver at a knifepoint, has been jailed. Akram Ikbar, approached his victim as they were fixing their car on Wychall Road, in Birmingham, saying he was a mechanic and could help.

However, once the driver had got the car started, Ibrar took a knife from his waistband and threatened them into handing over the car keys. He drove away in the car but investigators tracked him down when he tried using one of his victim's bank cards which had been left in a wallet in the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...