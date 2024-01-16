Aldabra giant tortoises found dead in woodland near Exeter - 7 of the reptiles found in 'unusual' incident
Seven giant tortoises have been found dead in the woodland
Seven giant tortoises have been found dead in the woods in an incident described as 'unusual' by the police. Devon and Cornwall Police said the reptiles, believed to be Aldabra giant tortoises, were found in the Mid Devon area on two separate occasions within a week.
The police said two bodies were found in a wooded area roughly north-east of Exeter on January 8 and a further five were found nearby on January 12. Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the animals being disposed of, given the unusual type of incident and the protected status of the animals.
They have also appealed to the public who may assist in determining the animals’ origin and in the investigation of potential criminal offences. Inspector Mark Arthurs said: “We are appealing to members of the public for information to try to establish the circumstances around this discovery and to identify those responsible. We would ask that if anyone knows anything, they get in touch.”
“We would also like to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a giant tortoise in the area or knows of anyone who normally has a large number of tortoises but has fewer now.”
Anyone with information that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101 quoting 50240006127. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
