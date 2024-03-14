Alfred and Alfie Chambers: criminal father and son sentenced after attack on man at Sainsbury's Local
A criminal father and son have been sentenced to time behind bars after they attacked a man they had never met with a machete and baseball bat.
Alfred Chambers, 45, and Alfie Chambers, 23, were sentenced to four and a half years behind bars after they admitted to attacking the man in a Sainsbury's Local store in Cobham in October 2023. They both pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, while Alfred also admitted to a criminal damage charge.
The court heard that Alfie entered the store on Cobham High Street around 10.40pm on Friday, October 27, with the younger Chambers getting into a verbal altercation with a man he had never met before. Store staff soon had to intervene after the argument became visibly more heated, with the pair leaving the store before Alfie went to his car and produced a baseball bat which he then used to threaten the man.
The victim had escaped the scene in his van but returned to the Sainsbury's Local store shortly after when he realised he had left his wallet in the shop. As he got back into his vehicle after exiting the shop for the second time, Alfie and his father approached the vehicle, with Alfie now brandishing a machete and his father holding the baseball bat.
45-year-old Alfred used the bat to smash the victim's driver-side window before the victim clamoured out of the vehicle and onto the pavement, all the while the pair repeatedly continued to strike him with the bat and machete. Police describe the attack as "unprovoked and prolonged", with the victim falling to the floor several times before entering the Sainsbury's store the initial argument took place in again.
Alfred and Alfie followe4d him in but quickly backed off and fled the scene after the incident drew attention. Staff at the store provided first aid to the victim, with an ambulance called and the victim was later taken to hospital where he was treated for various cuts and bruises.
During the father and son's sentencing hearing, Recorder Gallagher told the pair how easily the attack could have turned fatal. He added that the attack would have involved “an element of planning and organisation” and that it was entirely unprovoked and “cowardly”.
Detective Constable Daniel Bell, who investigated the case, said: “This was an incredibly violent attack on an unsuspecting victim who had done nothing more than have an argument with Alfie Chambers. The father and son’s response to this verbal altercation was completely disproportionate and it was fortunate the victim’s injuries were not more serious. Thankfully, he has recovered from his injuries although this will have a lasting impact on him in the future. This kind of violence has absolutely no place on the streets of Surrey and I hope this sentencing will make others think twice about using violence to mete out revenge.”