Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A criminal father and son have been sentenced to time behind bars after they attacked a man they had never met with a machete and baseball bat.

Alfred Chambers, 45, and Alfie Chambers, 23, were sentenced to four and a half years behind bars after they admitted to attacking the man in a Sainsbury's Local store in Cobham in October 2023. They both pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, while Alfred also admitted to a criminal damage charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that Alfie entered the store on Cobham High Street around 10.40pm on Friday, October 27, with the younger Chambers getting into a verbal altercation with a man he had never met before. Store staff soon had to intervene after the argument became visibly more heated, with the pair leaving the store before Alfie went to his car and produced a baseball bat which he then used to threaten the man.

The victim had escaped the scene in his van but returned to the Sainsbury's Local store shortly after when he realised he had left his wallet in the shop. As he got back into his vehicle after exiting the shop for the second time, Alfie and his father approached the vehicle, with Alfie now brandishing a machete and his father holding the baseball bat.

45-year-old Alfred used the bat to smash the victim's driver-side window before the victim clamoured out of the vehicle and onto the pavement, all the while the pair repeatedly continued to strike him with the bat and machete. Police describe the attack as "unprovoked and prolonged", with the victim falling to the floor several times before entering the Sainsbury's store the initial argument took place in again.

Alfred and Alfie followe4d him in but quickly backed off and fled the scene after the incident drew attention. Staff at the store provided first aid to the victim, with an ambulance called and the victim was later taken to hospital where he was treated for various cuts and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the father and son's sentencing hearing, Recorder Gallagher told the pair how easily the attack could have turned fatal. He added that the attack would have involved “an element of planning and organisation” and that it was entirely unprovoked and “cowardly”.