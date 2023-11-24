Alison Bowen: Family pays tribute to 'wonderful sister' and 'loving mother' murdered at own home in Kingswood
The family of a woman who was murdered at her home earlier this week, have paid a tribute to the 'wonderful sister' and 'loving mother'. Alison Bowen, 41, died following reports of a 'serious assault' in her family home in Kingswood, Bristol on Monday (November 20). She was pronounced dead soon after.
Her husband, Darryl Bowen, was arrested from within the property on suspicion of murder later charged. He appeared in Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (November 22) and was remanded into custody ahead of future court appearances.
And now Alison's family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, have released a tribute via the police. They said: “Alison was a devoted and caring daughter, sister, wife, and mother to four very much loved children. They are appreciated by all who know them.
“For several years she headed up a small independent Christian school, and then a home educators’ hub for local families. She helped them bring up, and educate their children themselves in a way similar to the values she held so dearly.
“Alison always radiated a very loving, encouraging, and positive nature not only to everyone who knew her, but also to all who crossed her path. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, and always went out of her way to help everyone who needed her.
“To quote a friend who is now working abroad, ‘she was always honouring to other people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and those who worked alongside her, and also by the wider community that she touched so deeply.”
Alison’s sister said: “Alison was a wonderful sister, a loving and dedicated mother. We cannot even describe our loss, that she has been stolen from us like this.”
Police said the incident occurred in front of a number of terrified children who had to witness the horror inside the home. The children were however unharmed but they were left 'distressed' and were being looked after by a family member and supported by specially trained officers.
