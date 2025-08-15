Police have seized almost £200,000 from infuencer Andrew Tate - taking the deposit he had put down on an Aston Martin.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devon and Cornwall Police obtained an order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following a hearing on Thursday, August 14, allowing them to freeze and forfeit finances.

So far, the police force has seized nearly £2.7m of criminal funds from Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Now, a further £180,000 has been taken from his assets in civil court, over a deposit he had placed on an Aston Martin supercar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators traced about £21m moved through multiple bank and cryptocurrency accounts between 2014 and 2022 to hide its origin. Police say the funds avoided tax in any jurisdiction and were used to fund luxury travel, property and cars.

Half of the recovered money will go to community projects, victims of crime and vulnerable people, with the other half sent to the Treasury for public services.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “This latest judgement follows on from our applications made against the Tate brothers which resulted in a successful ruling in December 2024 and the forfeiture of nearly £2.7m of criminal funds.

“From the outset we aimed to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate evaded their tax obligations and laundered money. We succeeded in doing exactly that and we have succeeded again this week.

“This further successful outcome shows how we will relentlessly pursue all criminal funds without fear or favour.”