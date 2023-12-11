Anthony Littler murder: Man arrested in connection with unsolved 1984 murder near London Tube station
Police have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murdering Anthony Littler who was found with head injuries in May 1984
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Anthony Littler in East Finchley in 1984. Mr Littler was found with head injuries in an alleyway known as The Causeway, near East Finchley Tube station in north London at 12.15am on 1 May 1984.
Mr Littler, an executive officer at Customs and Excise, was single and lived a short distance from the station. Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for information surrounding his death.
On Sunday (10 December) a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed until January pending further enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “This arrest comes just four days after our latest appeal, and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information. However, we still need to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to Anthony’s murder.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 020 8358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
