Police in Brazil have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering the brother-in-law of a former Manchester United player.

The arrest took place on August 28 in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Pernambuco, according to local media reports. The suspect, 43-year-old Glaicon Jose dos Santos Feitosa, was detained by officers from the 22nd Precinct in Piedade.

Searches of his home and workplace in Cabo de Santo Agostinho led to the seizure of a mobile phone and around £203 in cash. The victim was the brother-in-law of ex-Man United winger Antony, who left Old Trafford earlier this week.

Investigators believe Feitosa was the last person to see Eduardo Jose Ananias da Silva alive before his death on June 25.

Toxicology reports later confirmed he had been poisoned with Terbufos, a chemical found in rat poison known locally as chumbinho.

Eduardo’s body was discovered inside his home, wrapped in sheets with a towel covering his mouth.

Family members reported several valuables missing, including an iPhone 15, luxury watches worth around BRL 10,000 (£1,350), designer sneakers, and documents linked to his motorcycle.

The case was first logged as “death pending clarification” but was reclassified as homicide after the toxicology findings. A motive has not yet been disclosed, and Feitosa remains in custody under a temporary arrest order.

Eduardo’s sister, Rosilenny Xavier - Antony’s wife - has shared her grief in emotional Instagram posts. Antony has also expressed support for his wife, vowing to honour his brother-in-law’s memory.

The Brazilian winger completed a permanent move to Real Betis on deadline day, signing for £21.5m after a successful loan spell in La Liga in the second half of last season. Manchester United will receive 50 per cent of any future sale, thanks to a sell-on clause in the deal.