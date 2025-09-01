We can finally stop calling it a “bomb squad” - at long last.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had a list as long as his arm of players he wanted to get rid of.

The so-called “bomb squad” found themselves ostracised at Old Trafford, being told by Amorim to find a new club before the transfer window closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the list of players to be culled sat Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

As the summer transfer window shuts for 2025, we can officially put Man United’s “bomb squad” alongside the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, One Direction and R9 Ronaldo - they’re gone, and not coming back.

Rashford moved on loan to Barcelona earlier in the summer, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

A couple of days ago, Garnacho got his long-awaited move to Chelsea, with a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge for £40m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On deadline day, Jadon Sancho moved on loan to Aston Villa and Antony has signed for Real Betis after a stellar loan spell with the Spanish side last season.

This means that the only player left standing at Old Trafford is defender Tyrell Malacia - who could still be called upon as a back-up for Patrick Dorgu.