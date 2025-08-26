Rasmus Hojlund: Wantaway Manchester United striker on verge of signing loan deal with Napoli
Centre forward Rasmus Hojlund was not in the infamous five-strong “bomb squad” of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia, and seemed to return to training with a spring in his step.
Despite being left out for the season opener against Arsenal he still attended Old Trafford, but the arrival of Benjamin Sesko means that after two underwhelming seasons his time in Manchester was coming to an end.
But, as per Fabrizio Romano, it looks as if he will be offered an escape route back to the country where he made his name.
The 22-year-old showed he could thrive in Serie A while playing for Atalanta, and now looks like he may link back up with former Old Trafford team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli, as Antonio Conte looks to retain the Scudetto. He has already signed Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City, and Hojlund could be another move to bolster the squad, which has ex United striker Romelo Lukaku leading the line.