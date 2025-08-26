Getty Images

A wantaway Manchester United striker is on the verge of penning a deal with a new club.

Despite being left out for the season opener against Arsenal he still attended Old Trafford, but the arrival of Benjamin Sesko means that after two underwhelming seasons his time in Manchester was coming to an end.

But, as per Fabrizio Romano, it looks as if he will be offered an escape route back to the country where he made his name.

The 22-year-old showed he could thrive in Serie A while playing for Atalanta, and now looks like he may link back up with former Old Trafford team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli, as Antonio Conte looks to retain the Scudetto. He has already signed Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City, and Hojlund could be another move to bolster the squad, which has ex United striker Romelo Lukaku leading the line.

Romano says that Hojlund is likely to leave United on loan this season with a mandatory purchase option of about €45m (£39m) at the end of this season. He has previously been linked with AC Milan and Fulham as he sought an escape route from Old Trafford.