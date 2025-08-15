Rasmus Hojlund offered Manchester United escape route by Premier League rival

Unwanted Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund may finally have a way to stay in the Premier League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Danish centre-forward is considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim, following the arrivals of forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund, 22, previously said he wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford, but a number of clubs are interested in securing his services. AC Milan have already held serious talks for the striker - but a new option has emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Man United’s pre-season tour of the United States, Hojlund made clear he wanted to stay at the club.

He said: “I think my plan is very clear and that's for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens. Competition is fine with me, it sharpens me. I'm more than ready.

“I'm feeling sharp, so I'm welcoming everything that comes. I think it's good with competition and it only sharpens the team.

“I'm still very young. I think people forget that sometimes. I'm only 22. Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22.

“But I've learned a lot, I think you can see in my game.”