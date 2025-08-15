Rasmus Hojlund offered Manchester United escape route by Premier League rival
The Danish centre-forward is considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim, following the arrivals of forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.
Hojlund, 22, previously said he wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford, but a number of clubs are interested in securing his services. AC Milan have already held serious talks for the striker - but a new option has emerged.
According to the Mirror, Fulham are keen to give Hojlund the chance to stay in the Premier League; the west London club may need attacking reinforcements with Rodrigo Muniz attracting bids from Atalanta.
Speaking on Man United’s pre-season tour of the United States, Hojlund made clear he wanted to stay at the club.
He said: “I think my plan is very clear and that's for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens. Competition is fine with me, it sharpens me. I'm more than ready.
“I'm feeling sharp, so I'm welcoming everything that comes. I think it's good with competition and it only sharpens the team.
“I'm still very young. I think people forget that sometimes. I'm only 22. Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22.
“But I've learned a lot, I think you can see in my game.”