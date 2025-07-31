Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim | Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he was pleased with one of his forwards in the Premier League Summer Series game against Bournemouth - but has not made any promises about his future, instead making a veiled threat about a “lack of goals”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Rasmus Hojlund impressed Amorim with a goal in a 4-1 win but the head coach did not offer the 22-year-old any reassurance over his future.

Hojlund has struggled since his £72m move from Atalanta two years ago - he started life in a red shirt promisingly but his form dropped off last season - and on the day reports claimed United had made their first move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, the Denmark international responded with the opener in Chicago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo extended their lead before 19-year-old academy graduate Ethan Williams scored his first senior goal two minutes after coming on as a 70th-minute substitute.

“I’m really happy with Rasmus, but I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market,” Amorim told reporters at a press conference. “The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals. He’s connecting really well with the team. He’s improving.

“Again, I don’t know what is going to happen until the market is closed. We suffered a lot because of the lack of goals last season.”

Matheus Cunha did not play due to fatigue while fellow new signing Bryan Mbeumo is scheduled to make his first appearance against Everton in Atlanta on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Maguire was replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, who scored an 88th-minute own goal, at half-time as United continue to treat the centre-back with caution.

“He had an issue during the holidays, during training. He’s a little bit late (in his training schedule) so we have to be careful with him,” Amorim added.

“It’s just a little bit fatigue with the training so we are trying to control everything and saving all the players, to give the exact minutes they need.”

Left-back Dorgu, who joined for £25m from Lecce in February, provided the assist for Hojlund before getting on the scoresheet himself and he was another player who caught Amorim’s eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He looks more and more like he belongs in Manchester United, and that is hard to do it at 20 years old so I’m really impressed with Patrick,” added the United boss, who was equally happy with Williams’ goal.

“I celebrate that goal. It’s not usual, even during the season, but I celebrate that goal because I really like to see the kids that work really well.”

Amorim believes the work done in pre-season, something he was not able to do having arrived in November, is paying dividends.

“I’m really happy with the players that we had last season. They are improving. We look like a different team today. Let’s continue with that,” he said. “But again, it’s a pre-season game. The pressure is going to be so much different during the season. It’s important for them to understand that the same players can play a different game.”