Rasmus Hojlund is getting closer to leaving Manchester United - but has already annoyed those close to his new club.

The Red Devils are trimming their squad after an expensive summer transfer window, signing a new attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Initially, manager Ruben Amorim had favoured keeping Hojlund over Joshua Zirkzee, although both would see reduced playing time upfront with Sesko’s arrival.

But negotiations have moved quickly, and although Man United are open to agreeing a loan deal, AC Milan are willing to match Amorim’s £40m valuation of the striker.

While Hojlund has publicly said he wants to fight for his place, multiple reports claimed he has reluctantly accepted he needs to move.

Posting on X, Romano said: “AC Milan keep advancing on Rasmus Hojlund deal with Man United.

Talks ongoing on player side to discuss the project as Hojlund is opening doors to AC Milan. £5m loan fee, £40m buy option clause and salary covered - details revealed last week, agreement closer.”

But the delays to negotiations have angered those closest to the club, including former manager Arrigo Sacchi who questioned Hojlund’s quality.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: “We’re not talking about van Basten, nor are we talking about one of the strongest centre-forwards in Europe at the moment. He’s a decent player, nothing more.

“I understand the desire of the Rossoneri directors given that there is a shortage of strikers. But it has to be one that wants to come to Italy, one that doesn’t throw a tantrum.

“I don’t understand his choice. If Milan calls you, you pack your bags and get on the first plane to Malpensa.”