Manchester United reject drops major transfer hint as his friends spill the beans
Ruben Amorim has a list of players he wants to get rid of before the end of the summer transfer window, which includes the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jadon Sancho - although the latter is hesitant to pack his bags.
Another on the “bomb squad” is winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was told at the end of last season to find a new club.
TalkSport has reported that the Argentina international has since told his friends that he will be leaving Man United to join Chelsea instead.
Garnacho’s friends and family were rumoured to be the ones leaking Man United’s starting line-ups to journalists last season, and the leaks were usually accurate - which suggests this could also be the case.
The winger’s fate at Man United was sealed a public fallout with manager Ruben Amorim following the club’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao.
Chelsea have asked Garnacho to stay patient as they prepare to step up negotiations with Man United in the coming days.
Man United are demanding around £50m for their academy product, but Chelsea are confident of lowering the price given Garnacho’s fractured relationship with Amorim.