Chelsea are pushing ahead with negotiations for one of Manchester United’s exiled stars.

This summer, the Blues have brought in plenty of reinforcements, including the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Jorrel Hato - to name but a few.

But there have been numerous departures too, with Noni Madueke joining Arsenal and Al-Nassr buying Joao Felix, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic headed south to Bournemouth.

Over the transfer window, Enzo Maresca has been pursuing one of the players Man United want rid of, considered part of the club’s “bomb squad”.

This group of exiled players includes Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund - but it’s the fifth member of this club, Alejandro Garnacho, who Chelsea are pining for.

The 21-year-old Argentine international was told by manager Ruben Amorim to find a new club this summer, after the two fell out over the course of last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to being put over the line.

Posting on X, he said: “Chelsea and Man United [are] locked in talks for Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer.

“Chelsea confirmed their proposal worth £35-40m as total package, waiting for Man United’s green light.

“The deal will happen, just matter of time; Garnacho only wants Chelsea.”