A man and a woman have been arrested after 34 bodies were removed from a Hull funeral directors by police.

Humberside Police launched a probe into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull after officers received reports of "concern for care of the deceased". After the bodies were removed from the premises, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position. Officers returned on Monday, March 11, cordoning off three sites used by Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said on Sunday: “We can confirm that a man aged 46 and a woman aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and remain in police custody at this time.

“As part of our investigation, as of today (Sunday March 10), we can confirm 34 deceased people have now been respectfully transported from Legacy Funeral Directors based on Hessle Road to the mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place. Since the report on Wednesday March 6, cordons remain in place at all three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises.

Assistant Chief Constable McLoughlin added that the force had received more than 350 calls of concern from the public since Friday, March 8. He said: “We continue to encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to call us on 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad. Each call we receive is being carefully handled and delicately assessed by a specialist team to ensure we have a thorough understanding of each family’s circumstances. We will get back to each and every one of you as soon as we can."

He added: “Please be reassured that my staff and officers are working around the clock to deal with the unprecedented inquiries generated as a result of this incident. Families affected continue to be supported by family liaison officers at what we appreciate is an extremely distressing time for all involved. These officers are also working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.”