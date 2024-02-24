Australian police officer charged with murder of TV star and boyfriend
Australian police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with the murder of a TV star and his new partner. Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with the double murder of TV personality Jesse Baird and flight attendant Luke Davies.
The BBC reported that “Detectives launched a frantic search on Wednesday after the couple's bloodied items were found in a bin near Sydney. Beau Lamarre-Condon, Baird's ex-boyfriend, was being sought by police and handed himself in on Friday. Detectives say they are yet to locate the men's bodies or confirm their cause of death. Police allege the couple were killed on Monday inside Jesse Baird's house in Paddington, an inner Sydney suburb, before their bodies were moved in a white van.”
Jesse Baird was a former television host for Network 10 in Australia and it has been alleged that Beau Lamarre-Condon had been involved in a previous romantic relationship with him. People magazine reported that “After the couple’s relationship fell apart, Baird haad most recently been involved with Davies, a flight attendant.”
Jesse Baird’s most recent Instagram post showed him and his boyfriend in pink outfits to celebrate P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour in Sydney. Belinda Love, a relationship expert and author posted a tribute on Jesse’s Instagram post and said “My heart is broken. Such a talented, kind, smart, funny, positive, intuitive person who changed my life the day you contacted me to appear on studio ten. I am so sorry to hear this devastating news. Sending love to your family and friends.”
Alex Iles, a Melbourne based make-up artist wrote: “Our hearts are all hurting so much right now and in complete disbelief… rest in peace my old friend and sweetest soul. Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing you knows the positive impact you made on everyone, you will forever be loved and remembered.”
According to The Mirror, “Lamarre, “Baird’s ex-boyfriend was previously a celebrity blogger and handed himself into Bondi police station on Friday morning. He later appeared before a court and was refused bail that same afternoon. His case has been adjourned until April 23 with police citing the need to have time to prepare evidence.”
