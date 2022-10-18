A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A woman, 26, was injured in the incident and is being treated at hospital, West Midlands Police said.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham.

The new-born boy was found by officers not breathing on Tuesday at 3.40am, after they were called to Dovey Road, in the Sparkhill area of the city. Paramedics rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

The 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A woman, 26, was injured in the incident and is being treated at hospital, West Midlands Police said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene in Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham, after a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a newborn boy in Birmingham. Credit: PA

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, the force said.

