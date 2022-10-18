Baby death: man arrested on suspicion of murder after three-week-old boy dies in Birmingham
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A woman, 26, was injured in the incident and is being treated at hospital, West Midlands Police said.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham.
The new-born boy was found by officers not breathing on Tuesday at 3.40am, after they were called to Dovey Road, in the Sparkhill area of the city. Paramedics rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
The 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. A woman, 26, was injured in the incident and is being treated at hospital, West Midlands Police said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation, the force said.
Insp Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in Sparkhill, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved. We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”