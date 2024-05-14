Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been killed - and another seriously injured - after stabbings in a house in Basingstoke, Hampshire

A man in his 30s was killed after being stabbed in a home.

Police say they were called to Tasmania Close in the Popley area of Basingstoke just before 9pm on Sunday (May 12) after being told about a stabbing. When they got there they found two people had been injured.

A man in his 30s from Basingstoke was confirmed dead at the scene, and the other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and police say he is being treated in hospital. No arrests have been made. Officers think the pair know each other and so are not looking for anyone else.

Police will be in the area over the next few days conducting enquiries. They say they have spoken to several witnesses but anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area can contact them on 101 quoting reference 44240199153 or report it here.