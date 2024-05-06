Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in south-west London over the bank holiday weekend.

Police rushed to Surrey Lane Estate, near Battersea Park, at 6.30pm on Sunday to reports of the knife attack. The man, in his mid 30s, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service for urgent treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Yard said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The air ambulance helicopter landed in Battersea Park, but was not thought to have been needed.

In her speech after Khan was elected, Hall said: “The thing that matters the most, and to me, is reforming the Met and making London safe again. I hope Sadiq makes this his top priority. He owes it to the families of a thousand people who have lost lives to knife crime under his mayoralty.

"And I hope too that he stops patronising people, like me, who care. This isn't an episode of The Wire, this is real life on his watch.”