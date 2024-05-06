Battersea stabbing: man rushed to hospital with knife wounds
A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in south-west London over the bank holiday weekend.
Police rushed to Surrey Lane Estate, near Battersea Park, at 6.30pm on Sunday to reports of the knife attack. The man, in his mid 30s, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service for urgent treatment.
Scotland Yard said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The air ambulance helicopter landed in Battersea Park, but was not thought to have been needed.
This comes after knife crime was a central theme to the London mayoral election, which saw Sadiq Khan elected for a historic third term on Saturday. Khan had previously told Tory challenger Susan Hall that the capital was not like US TV show The Wire, when she claimed men with machetes roamed the streets.
In her speech after Khan was elected, Hall said: “The thing that matters the most, and to me, is reforming the Met and making London safe again. I hope Sadiq makes this his top priority. He owes it to the families of a thousand people who have lost lives to knife crime under his mayoralty.
"And I hope too that he stops patronising people, like me, who care. This isn't an episode of The Wire, this is real life on his watch.”
The Met said there have been no arrests over the Battersea stabbing and enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5691/05May.