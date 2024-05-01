Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a sword attack in east London. Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, of Newham, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (May 2). Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday morning as he walked to school in Hainault. The attack also injured four other people, including two police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horror unfolded on Laing Close when a man armed with a sword went on a rampage. Neighbours said the attacker first spoke to a woman, asking her to confirm his location, before she saw the weapon and fled. She tried to warn the teenage victim but it was too late.

Daniel was a pupil at Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green, which was attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also tragically killed in a knife attack last June.

A man has been arrested after five people were injured in Hainault.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, who is leading the investigation, said earlier: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has resulted in a young boy losing his life and his family devastated. On behalf of the family, I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a complex investigation due to the number of crime scenes, forensic evidence, hours of CCTV footage and witnesses we need to speak to. I know that many people will want answers and we are working to provide them as soon as we can. I would also echo previous calls for patience as my officers carry out a painstaking investigation to deliver justice for Daniel, his family, those injured and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the Hainault sword attack, which also injured four other people, including two police officers.