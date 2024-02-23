Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, on Sunday at around 12.40am. The young children were found inside the property and pronounced dead a short time later.

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said the children's next of kin completed a formal identification process earlier today following forensic post-mortem examinations carried out over the past few days.

She said: “Earlier today, the children’s next of kin completed a formal identification process, and we can confirm the children as seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash. They were all siblings.

“The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy. Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

“A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The amount of time we can legally keep a person in custody does not start until they are brought into a police station, so will not include any periods of time spent in hospital.

“Our investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is progressing at pace and we’re carrying out comprehensive enquiries to establish the events which led to this devastating loss of life."