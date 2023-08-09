Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Murder probe launched after woman’s remains found in London canal
Sinead O’Connor’s final resting place revealed
Boy arrested over video where pigeon appears to be kicked to death
Jamie Reid, genius behind Sex Pistols artwork, dies aged 76
Russia ‘prime suspect’ in cyber attack which saw UK voter data exposed
‘Chaotic’ UK maternity unit deemed ‘not fit for purpose’ by watchdog
Breaking

Boy arrested in connection to violent Snapchat video where pigeon appears to be stomped and kicked to death

Derbyshire Police say they received a high number of calls about the video - which was shared widely on social media

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
14 minutes ago

Warning: some of the content of this story may upset some readers

A boy has been arrested in connection with a video shared on social media, which appears to show a pigeon being drop-kicked and stomped on.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson says the incident is believed to have taken place at around 10am on Monday (7 August) in Derby. The force received a high number of calls, and officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the video.

Police said the pigeon had died.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and he has been questioned by officers, they said.

Derbyshire Police have arrested a boy in relation to a social media video, which appears to show a pigeon being harmed.Derbyshire Police have arrested a boy in relation to a social media video, which appears to show a pigeon being harmed.
Derbyshire Police have arrested a boy in relation to a social media video, which appears to show a pigeon being harmed.

"He has been bailed with conditions while our enquiries continue and at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have helped with enquiries but would now urge people not to continue to share the video for legal reasons," the force added.

"This is because court proceedings are now considered to be active, and any comments posted on social media or online could be considered in contempt of court."

The Foundation for Feathered Friends, a social enterprise which helps members of the public with wild bird welfare issues, passed the video - which has been seen by NationalWorld - along to police.

Spokeswoman Denise Theophilus said pigeons were gentle creatures, but because people often viewed them as vermin, they were frequent targets of violence.

She said she found the social media video particularly distressing. "Pigeons have been helpful to mankind since ancient Egypt... How short lived are human memories and how we forget our allies in the animal kingdom."

Related topics:DerbyAnimalsBirds