Derbyshire Police say they received a high number of calls about the video - which was shared widely on social media

Warning: some of the content of this story may upset some readers

A boy has been arrested in connection with a video shared on social media, which appears to show a pigeon being drop-kicked and stomped on.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson says the incident is believed to have taken place at around 10am on Monday (7 August) in Derby. The force received a high number of calls, and officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the video.

Police said the pigeon had died.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and he has been questioned by officers, they said.

"He has been bailed with conditions while our enquiries continue and at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have helped with enquiries but would now urge people not to continue to share the video for legal reasons," the force added.

"This is because court proceedings are now considered to be active, and any comments posted on social media or online could be considered in contempt of court."

The Foundation for Feathered Friends, a social enterprise which helps members of the public with wild bird welfare issues, passed the video - which has been seen by NationalWorld - along to police.

Spokeswoman Denise Theophilus said pigeons were gentle creatures, but because people often viewed them as vermin, they were frequent targets of violence.