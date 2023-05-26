The marked police van had its lights and sirens on when it collided with the boy

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police van in Lancaster.

The boy had been crossing Owen Road just before 8.30pm on Thursday night (25 May) when he was struck down by the vehicle.

Lancashire Police said the marked police van, which had its lights and sirens on, was on its way to an emergency call when the collision occurred. The boy was rushed to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and is currently in a critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police van

Lancashire Police said the collision is being investigated. It has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is standard practice for such an incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this time. An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances that led to the collision.

“We have voluntarily referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard with an incident of this nature.”

The IOPC said it is in the early stages of its investigation and investigators are heading to the scene to gather information.

In a statement, the police watchdog said: “We have declared an independent investigation into the actions of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Owen Road, Lancaster at around 8.30pm tonight, in which a child has been injured.

“We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.