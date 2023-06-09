For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Donald Trump indicted over mishandling classified documents
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Boy, 17, in life-threatening condition after stabbing outside fun fair in Swindon

The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in the assault

Claire Schofield
By Claire Schofield
2 minutes ago

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed next to a fun fair in Swindon.

Police rushed to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton, Wiltshire, following reports of a knife attack and disorder involving a group of teenagers at around 8pm on Thursday (8 June).

A witness said that “they were doing CPR on the poor kid” ahead of Wiltshire Air Ambulance landing at the scene.

Most Popular
The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds (Photo: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS)The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds (Photo: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS)
The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds (Photo: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS)

The victim, who police say is 17 years old, was then airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment after suffering multiple stab wounds in the assault.

All rides were switched off at the fun fair when staff noticed the incident unfolding nearby, while parents ran onto the field to check if their children were safe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “A teenager has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition following a stabbing in Swindon this evening.

“Officers were called to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton shortly after 8pm this evening following reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers.

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated on scene and then taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance.

“Extensive area searches are currently ongoing and there is a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log number 344 of 8 June. Alternatively, witnesses can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceTeenagerHospitalSwindonCPRKnife crime