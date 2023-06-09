The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in the assault

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed next to a fun fair in Swindon.

Police rushed to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton, Wiltshire, following reports of a knife attack and disorder involving a group of teenagers at around 8pm on Thursday (8 June).

A witness said that “they were doing CPR on the poor kid” ahead of Wiltshire Air Ambulance landing at the scene.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds (Photo: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS)

The victim, who police say is 17 years old, was then airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment after suffering multiple stab wounds in the assault.

All rides were switched off at the fun fair when staff noticed the incident unfolding nearby, while parents ran onto the field to check if their children were safe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “A teenager has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition following a stabbing in Swindon this evening.

“Officers were called to Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton shortly after 8pm this evening following reports of a disorder involving a group of teenagers.

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated on scene and then taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance.

“Extensive area searches are currently ongoing and there is a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.”