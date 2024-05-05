A police officer at the scene of a fatal house fire in Bradford. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A 10-year-old girl has died following an early-morning house fire in which the youngster’s mother and three other children were able to escape.

The emergency services were called at 1.08am to reports of a serious house fire in Kingsdale Drive, Bradford. The woman, 37, and three children, aged 11, six and three, managed to get out of the property and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, a fourth child was found inside the address and was pronounced dead at the scene, NationalWorld’s sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post reported. A scene is currently in place at the address and police are working with the fire investigators to establish the exact cause of the blaze.

But officers confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews, two from Bradford and one from Shipley, which used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Zaheer Abbas of Bradford District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a young child has lost her life, our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“Our investigation with the fire service has deemed that the fire was not suspicious.