Police are arrested a suspect after a mother who was pushing her pram in the street was fatally stabbed in the neck.

A 25-year-old man from Oldham has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter, which took place on Westgate in Bradford on Saturday afternoon (April 6). Ms Akter was taken to hospital following the incident, but later died from her injuries. Her young baby, who she had been pushing in a pram at the time of the attack, was unharmed and is safe.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances. We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community. We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”

Police arrested the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 9) in the Aylesbury area. A 23-year-old man was also arrested by police on Monday, April 8 on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.