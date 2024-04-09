Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teenage boy who was killed in a knife attack outside a shopping centre in West Bromwich has been named as Issac Brown.

Issac, 15, was killed after being fatally stabbed outside the New Square shopping area in the town centre on Sunday evening (April 7). Officers were called to the area shortly after 9.15pm after receiving reports of a knife attack.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested by west midland Police on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning, with a cordon also still in place around New Square while investigations continue.

In a tribute to their son, Issac’s family said: “Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help. We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened.”

The family of Issac Brown, 15, described their late son as "fun and mischievous". (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Detective Inspector Ade George said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Isaac and we have specially trained officers in place to support them. We hope the arrest provides some reassurance to the community as we understand the concern the tragic incident has caused to those living, working and visiting the town centre.

“Extra officers will be in and around New Square as a cordon remains in place. Please talk to them if you have any concerns. We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night around the time of the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”