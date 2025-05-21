A manhunt has been launched to find the driver who left a “devoted dad” dying in the road - leaving his family devastated.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Porter Kershaw, 19, was found lying on the ground just after 8pm on Monday night, and witnesses said he had been hit by a vehicle. Emergency services tried to save him but he died from his injuries.

Police say they have arrested a 38-year-old man for murder and he is being questioned by detectives. However, the driver of the vehicle is still at large. Previously officers described the incident as a “targeted attack”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Porter Kershaw, 19, was found dying in the street on Monday night | Issued by Greater Manchester Police

Brandon’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: “We are all truly shocked and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon. He was a gentle, kind-hearted young man whose warmth and social nature touched everyone around him.

“Brandon was taken far too soon, and his passing has left a deep void in all our lives. Brandon was a devoted dad to his young daughter, who he loved deeply. His family meant everything to him, and the bond he shared with his mum was incredibly special, they were best friends.

“As we come to terms with this devastating news, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and support one another through this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector David Moores, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support Brandon’s family to keep them updated throughout. From enquiries so far, we believe Brandon died from the impact of the vehicle and despite best efforts of emergency services, Brandon sadly passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still have people of interest we are keen to speak to. The driver of the vehicle remains outstanding and relentless efforts are currently being conducted by specialist units to locate him.

“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Brandon’s family and friends.”

The incident happened in Porritt Street, Bury. Any details can be passed via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 3460 of 19/5/25. Information can also be submitted by clicking here.