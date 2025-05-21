Police have launched an investigation after human bones were found in West Norfolk.

Norfolk police said they were called to Lynn Road, in Walton Highway village at 8.30am on Sunday (May 18), following reports that partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

According to Eastern Daily Press, police are currently scouring a field in the village and the force is expected to stay on the site “for some time” as investigations continue.

A police source told the outlet that the bones are not understood to be historic, or whether they are related to a missing person investigation conducted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Julie Buckley, from Christchurch, was reported missing on February 13. The 54-year-old woman was last seen on January 28 when she was captured on CCTV in a Budgens supermarket in March. Cambridgeshire Police believe that Julie Buckley was murdered, but her body has not yet been found.