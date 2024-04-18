Dunraven Bay: Suspected human bones found by hikers on popular tourist beach in Wales where Doctor Who and Poldark filmed
Suspected human bones have been found by hikers at a popular UK beach used to film Doctor Who and Poldark. The gruesome discovery happened after an ancient wall collapsed near Dunraven Bay in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.
Walkers along a scenic coastal path came across the fallen wall and spotted the suspected human remains. Police scrambled to the sea front and cordoned it off while forensic experts examine the bones.
Dunraven Bay is famous as a picturesque filming location for TV shows like Poldark and Doctor Who. According to Visit Wales the beach “is a great place to fossil hunt and has some of the best rock pools along the coast”, adding that it has a “great sandy beach, large car park and visitor facilities.”
South Wales Police said: "We were called at around 7pm on Tuesday April 9 after bones were discovered near Dunraven Bay in Southerndown. The bones will be extracted and sent for analysis. The area is currently cordoned off for examination and will likely remain for a few days."
The collapsed wall was the boundary of Dunraven Castle which was demolished in 1963. Ten years ago, at least six skeletons were uncovered around five miles from the spot.
The remains, thought to date back more than 500 years, were discovered by archaeologists carrying out a dig. The bones were believed to be the remains of shipwreck victims, although the sea had already claimed some of the remains.
