The Met Police said currently ‘there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other.’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was ambushed at “random” and stabbed to death in the street in London.

Police launched an “urgent” investigation after officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton shortly after 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday. The 31-year-old victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday (2 May), police confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been arrested and currently remains in custody.

It is believed that the woman was approached from behind by a man who stabbed her. The Met Police has said there is no information to suggest she and the man were known to each other, adding that a random attack is “one possibility”.

The victim’s loved ones gathered around the police cordon that was in place on Monday (1 May), many of whom were seen praying. One family member told PA: “It’s still so raw. Family are on their way here now and we still need to tell them what’s happened. It’s just so raw.”

Meanwhile, a neighbour said the woman who died had been on the phone to her grandmother at the time of the attack - and was on her way home to the flat she shares with her parents, brother, and sister after buying a birthday present for her mother.

Police on Stockwell Park Walk in Lambeth, south London, following the death of a woman who died in a stabbing attack. Picture date: Monday May 1, 2023. Credit: PA

The mother-of-two, 52, told the Evening Standard: “I was with her dad at the crime scene. He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home.

“She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter’s number but got no answer.”

She added: “The dad was broken and his family devastated. They have no idea why anyone would do this to her. They are a lovely family.”

Det Ch Supt Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

