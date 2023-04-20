Asim Hasan has been found guilty of murdering his wife Aaisha after stabbing her in a frenzied attack

A woman confided to her friends that she did not feel safe in her home just days before she was brutally murdered by her husband.

Aaisha Hasan, 34, was killed in May 2022 after being stabbed at least 26 times by her partner Asim Hasan, 33, in a frenzied attack.

The Old Bailey heard that Mr Hasan, of Burrard Road, Newham, called 999 in the early hours of 19 May and told the operator he had just stabbed his wife and he was waiting for the police to come and arrest him.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after and immediately began CPR, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Aaisha was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Hasan was arrested on suspicion of murder and later told police officers in an interview how his wife died. He replied: “I am guilty, and you can charge me”, before answering “no comment” to further questions.

Aaisha Hasan died after being stabbed at least 26 times by her partner Asim Hasan (Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The attack came after Aaisha had admitted being scared of her husband - so much so that she began secretly recording his behaviour and messaging friends about her concerns.

Ten days before she was murdered, on 9 May, she messaged friends to say that her husband had attacked the day before following an argument, but she was reluctant to tell police about it. She said: “I don’t want to call the police on him coz this can get him into serious trouble, I just want him out the house now. I don’t feel safe.”

On the following day - 10 May - Mr Hasan again started arguing Aaisha and in a secret recording he can be heard refusing to let her out of a room. He also threatened to pick-up a knife, with Aaisha telling him he would “kill her”.

A neighbour overheard the argument and police visited the couple’s address, but Aaisha “appeared well and made no complaint”, so the matter was not taken any further.

In another recording made by Aaisha, Mr Hasan began shouting at her and attacked her. She told him to leave the house, adding: “The next time you will kill me, the next time you will kill me, I don’t want that.”

Asim Hasan has been found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey (Photo: Metropolitan Police)

After her murder, detectives found photographs of bruising to her face on Aaisha’s phone, dated between 27 February and 8 May. The post-mortem examination showed she suffered 36 sharp force wounds, including at least 26 stab wounds. Mr Hasan was charged with murder on 20 May 2022 and was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday (20 April).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who led the investigation, said: “Hasan carried out a ferocious and savage attack on his wife, stabbing her at least 26 times. Aaisha had tried to defend herself during Hasan’s frenzied attack, but she did not stand a chance against him.

“Hasan had denied murdering Aaisha, claiming he had not intended to at least cause serious harm. Thankfully, the jury disagreed and recognised the fact that you do not carry out a sustained, brutal attack such as that without, at the very least, intending to cause serious harm.”

The jury heard that the couple were having relationship problems and there had been arguments about money and Hasan’s abusive behaviour.

DCI Rogers added: “Domestic abuse is often a hidden crime and we know it remains significantly under-reported. For some people, home is not a safe place and many victims may be reluctant or fear asking for help.

“Our clear message to victims is to reach out to police or other support agencies and seek help – we will respond with sensitivity, and we will work with you to provide the appropriate support, whilst keeping you safe and dealing robustly with the perpetrator.

“If you know a friend, relative or neighbour who you believe might be a victim of domestic abuse, we would strongly urge you to report your concerns to police or Crimestoppers anonymously – your call could prevent serious harm and save someone from a dangerous, desperate situation.”