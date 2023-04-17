Tomasz Oleszak collapsed after he was stabbed in the chest in a nature park last year

A 15-year-old boy convicted of murder after boasting “I’ve wetted your boy” when stabbing a teenager in his chest has been named.

Mr Justice Spencer said Leighton Amies should be named as it was in the public interest and should act as a deterrent to young people carrying knives. Child defendants get anonymity until they turn 18, however judges can allow them to be identified after conviction if it’s in the public interest.

Amies was 14 when he stabbed victim Tomasz Oleszak, also 14, in the chest in a park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, last October. He shouted “I’ve wetted your boy” at a gang after the attack. Amies denied murder and claimed he did know he had stabbed the boy and slashed another youth’s coat after being attacked by a gang, however he was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, 17 April.

Jurors heard that the Amies was walking through Whitehills Nature Park with his girlfriend at around 8pm when a group of youths followed them.

Leighton Amies, who has been found guilty of the murder of Tomasz Oleszak. Credit: Northumbria Police

He was carrying a serrated kitchen knife in his jacket pocket, which he told the court he picked up at home for “reassurance”. This knife was later used to slash Tomasz when he came under attack from a group.

The court heard that the teenager shouted “I’ve wetted your boy” to the gang after landing the fatal blow. Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, told jurors: “He wanted them to know he had stabbed one of their number. It was a boast.”

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak died after being stabbed in Gateshead (Photo: PA)

Peter Makepeace KC, defending, told jurors the Amies had been looking for trouble and asked the jury to put themselves in his situation - aged 14, attacked by a group, in the dark, not knowing if any of the gang were armed. He said: “This is a 14-year-old under group attack and having to make terrible decisions under a moment’s notice.”

The jury also convicted Amies of a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the boy whose coat was slashed. He is due to be sentenced in May.

Tomasz Oleszak was stabbed in Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead (Photo: Google Maps)

After the conviction, Mr Justice Spencer lifted the reporting ban on Amies’ name, saying: “There is a public interest in trying to deflect young people from the carrying of knives, where when that happens, this kind of utterly tragic outcome can occur. In my judgement, the public interest in reporting fully of these proceedings, including the identity of the defendant, in fact outweighs the interests of the defendant in having the anonymity of his identity maintained.”