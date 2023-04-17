A man accused of stabbing a nine-year-old girl to death has been declared unfit to stand trial for murder.

Deividas Skebas allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year. At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court today, 17 April, Judge Simon Hirst said the 23-year-old is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial for medical reasons.

Instead, a trial of the facts, will be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for 10 July. Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was not at Monday morning’s hearing.

What is a trial of the facts?

If, based on medical evidence, a court determines that a person is unfit to stand trial, then criminal proceedings cannot proceed, however prosecutors can have the allegations heard as a “trial of facts”.

This is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court. The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.

Lilia Valutyte.

Skebas will be represented by a legal team and his lawyers can still question the witnesses and challenge evidence, like a normal trial. However unlike a criminal trial, the jury does not return a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

