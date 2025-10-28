Brothers who attempted to kick in the door of a terrified woman's house were caught on a doorbell camera - which they then stole from the wall.

Two men were caught on camera trying to kick in the front door of a terrified woman's house and smashing her windows - TWICE. The shocking incident was captured by a video doorbell when the pair - brothers Alistair and Harry Palmer - targeted a property in Kent.

A court heard the aggressive twosome were hunting a former partner of the woman who lived at the property, in Seasalter, Kent, in May. In the footage, which was used in court as the pair faced charges in relation to the incidents, Alistair, 33, is seen arriving outside the house, banging on the door and shouting as his 32-year-old sibling looks on.

They are seen leaving the property, but return around 30 minutes later and continue the attack - trying to break down the door and throwing objects. When there was no answer, Harry stole the doorbell camera before they left the address, in Lucerne Drive.

However, they were soon tracked down and charged with destruction of property to the value of £350, while Harry was also charged with theft of the doorbell camera.

At Margate Magistrates’ Court on September 12, both admitted the charges. And on October 22, at the same court, Alistair, of Whitstable, was sentenced to a community order - including a 14-day curfew from 7pm to 7am, and ordered to pay compensation of £175.

Harry, of Herne Bay, was sentenced to a 12-month community order, including 50 hours of unpaid work, as well as being ordered to pay £175 compensation for the damage, and £158 for the theft.