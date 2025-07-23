Bryan Kohberger will be sentenced after he admitted to murdering four university students as they slept in their home, just says before Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed whilst they were sleeping in their house in November 2022.

Criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger, now aged 30, was arrested and charged with murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, all aged 20 or 21, in December 2022, six weeks after they were killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In those six weeks, the police said they had no suspects, no motive, no weapon and saw no signs of forced entry into the home, leading online sleuths to begin putting together their own theories and accusations about what went on that fateful night. A media and social media frenzy has followed the case ever since.

Kohberger, who had no connection to his victims, was brought to Idaho to face the charges and indicted in May 2023. Kohberger remained silent during his arraignment, meaning the judge had to enter a 'not guilty' plea on his behalf. His trial date was originally set for October 2023, but it was postponed.

Then, earlier this month, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders as part of a plea deal that spared him from the death penalty. His sentencing will take place today, Wednesday July 23, at Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

So, what sentence will Kohberger receive, when is his hearing, and will be speak? Here’s all the details you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students and will be sentenced in court today (Wednesday July 23). | Getty Images

What sentence will Bryan Kohberger receive?

The plea agreement Kohberger took states he will be receive four life sentences without the possibility of parole, one for each murder charge, and a 10-year sentence for a burglary charge that he also pleaded guilty to.

During his plea hearing, however, Judge Steven Hippler said the court is not bound by the plea agreement and could impose a different sentence.

What time will Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing be, and how long will it last?

Kohberger’s sentencing hearing will begin at 9am Mountain Time, or 11am Eastern Time or 4pm Greenwich Mean Time.

The hearing is expected to last the day, with some scheduled breaks, although the judge said the hearing could go over into Thursday (July 24) to ensure there is enough time for the victims’ families to read their victim impact statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing will be open to the public and livestreamed, the court said. More than 50 people were lined up before dawn outside the Ada County Courthouse waiting to get in, with some having waited there all night.

Will Brian Kohberger speak at his sentencing hearing?

Kohberger may speak during his sentencing hearing but he also may not. The families of the four victims will also have the opportunity to describe the impact of his crime on them.

The killer has not given an explanation for his crime in the almost three years since he carried out the fatal stabbings, and has only spoke previously to enter a guilty plea in court to planning and carrying out the stabbings.

What have the victims’ families said?

The families of the victims have been divided over Kohberger’s plea deal. Madison's dad told CBS News he was relieved to learn of the deal, saying it will allow his family to "actually put this behind us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Goncalves family has criticised the agreement, however, and told CBS News that they believe the plea deal gives Kohberger a chance to live a "better and more rewarding life inside" prison.

All four families of the victims have previously paid tribute to their lost loved ones.

Madison’s dad said the marketing student was "known for her ability to make others smile and laugh". Kaylee was a "defender and protector" of her family who "did absolutely everything she set her mind to", her relatives said.

Ethan’s mum said her son, who was a triplet, was "the life of the party" and "the kindest person". Xana, meanwhile, was described as a strong-willed student who was with her friends "all the time" by her dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, university students last year built a memorial engraved with the four students' names, where visitors go to lay flower bouquets, stones, candles and notes to remember their lost friends. The house where the students died was destroyed the year after their murders.