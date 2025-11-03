Footage shows the moment a man who stabbed his victim in the neck and stomach in the back of a car is arrested in a takeaway toilet.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a man who stabbed his victim in the neck and stomach in the back of a car is arrested in a takeaway toilet.

South Wales Police say Abdul Ali, 20, was sitting in the front seat of a car which was parked on Salisbury Road, Cardiff, at 11.30pm on February 25 2025.

When his victim got in the back of the car, Ali got out of the vehicle and ran around the back of the car to open the driver-side passenger door. He opened the door and lunged at his victim, stabbing his neck and stomach.

Abdul Ali stabbed a car passenger in the stomach and neck in Cardiff. | South Wales Police

The victim, 34, managed to get out of the car before another passenger restrained Ali.

A scuffle between a number of men followed and shortly after, Ali ran from the scene into a nearby fast-food restaurant before locking himself in a toilet inside the premises, where he was arrested shortly after.

The attack was captured on CCTV which was used by detectives to identify Ali as the attacker.

The victim suffered serious injuries which required urgent surgery.

Abdul Ali, of Salisbury Road, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent but he pleaded not guilty.

He was found guilty following a trial and on Monday September 21, he was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for ten years.