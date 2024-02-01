Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was last spotted at a Tesco store at 8.48pm on Wednesday (January 31) in Caledonian Road, north London, police said. Picture: Met Police

Police have released a new image of a man at the centre of a chemical attack investigation in south London. Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was last spotted at a Tesco store at 8.48pm on Wednesday (January 31) in Caledonian Road, north London, police said.

Ezedi is believed to have purchased a bottle of water, before leaving the shop and turning right, Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said. He added: "The image shows Ezedi with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face. This makes him distinctive. If you see Ezedi, call 999 immediately. He should NOT be approached."

Officers were called to Lessar Avenue in Lambeth at about 7.25pm on Wednesday (January 31) after the corrosive substance was thrown at a group of people. Those injured by the substance include four adults, two children and three police officers, with the woman and the youngest child potentially being left with life-changing injuries.

Ezedi, 35, is believed to be from Newcastle. Police believe the suspect and the victims know each other. However, the police have yet to establish the motives behind the attack.

In a statement released later, Supt Cameran said, the woman, aged 31 and her two daughters, aged eight and three, all remain in hospital. He said: "While none of their conditions are life-threatening, the injuries to the woman and younger girl could be life-changing."

Meanwhile, three women - two in their 30s and one in her 50s – who were injured when they came to the aid of the family, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns injuries. A man in his 50s who also helped declined hospital treatment for minor injuries he suffered. Five officers who were injured as they responded have all been treated and have left hospital.