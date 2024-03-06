Clapham shooting: 18-year-old charged after two women injured in police pursuit as officers hunt second suspect
A teenager has been charged by police after two women were shot during a police pursuit in Clapham last week.
Meymarni King, 18, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enabling another to do so, aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident, and two counts wounding/ inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He was arrested by Met Police officers on Monday (March 4), while a second suspect is still being traced.
The two women were shot after two people riding a moped through Clapham failed to stop before colliding with a 27-year-old pedestrian and crashing "a short while later". The pair fled on floor and one of the suspects, who was holding the shotgun, dropped the firearm causing it to discharge and hit the two victims, aged 27 and 36.
Police said that the women were "not deliberately targeted". They also added that the women and the pedestrian who was hit by the moped have since been released from hospital. Mr King is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates'' Court on Wednesday March 6.
