Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been charged by police after two women were shot during a police pursuit in Clapham last week.

Meymarni King, 18, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enabling another to do so, aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident, and two counts wounding/ inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He was arrested by Met Police officers on Monday (March 4), while a second suspect is still being traced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two women were shot after two people riding a moped through Clapham failed to stop before colliding with a 27-year-old pedestrian and crashing "a short while later". The pair fled on floor and one of the suspects, who was holding the shotgun, dropped the firearm causing it to discharge and hit the two victims, aged 27 and 36.