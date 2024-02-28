Pitilie shooting: Murder probe launched after dog walker Brian Low killed on outskirts of Aberfeldy
Police have launched a murder probe after a dog walkers was shot and killed in Perthshire over the weekend.
Brian Low, 65, was shot in the Pitilie area, located on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17. Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfedly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A post-mortem has taken place, with Police Scotland now treating the case as murder. Detectives are appeal for information about the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers. We have been carrying out extensive inquiries since Brian’s death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances. Our inquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot. Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time."
Dey Chief Insp Macdougall added: “I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help. Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”
Local area commander Greg Burns said that the shooting is an "extremely concerning incident for this small, rural community", adding that police patrols have been ramped up in the area following the shooting. He said: “Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.” John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police, describing the murder probe as a "devastating and serious announcement". MP Pete Wishart added: “This is an utterly horrifying incident which will have shocked the close-knit community of Aberfeldy to its core."
Advertisement
Advertisement
An online portal has been set up by Police Scotland to encourage members of the public to submit information. Police can also be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 0884 of February 17, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.