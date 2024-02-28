Police Scotland has launched a murder probe after Brian Low, 65, was shot dead on the outskirts of Aberfeldy while he was walking his dog. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police have launched a murder probe after a dog walkers was shot and killed in Perthshire over the weekend.

Brian Low, 65, was shot in the Pitilie area, located on the outskirts of Aberfeldy, at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17. Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfedly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem has taken place, with Police Scotland now treating the case as murder. Detectives are appeal for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers. We have been carrying out extensive inquiries since Brian’s death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances. Our inquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot. Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time."

Dey Chief Insp Macdougall added: “I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help. Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives. Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”

Local area commander Greg Burns said that the shooting is an "extremely concerning incident for this small, rural community", adding that police patrols have been ramped up in the area following the shooting. He said: “Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.” John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police, describing the murder probe as a "devastating and serious announcement". MP Pete Wishart added: “This is an utterly horrifying incident which will have shocked the close-knit community of Aberfeldy to its core."

Advertisement

Advertisement