Comeragh Road shooting: Police issue appeal after man shot dead following 'disturbance' in west London
A man was shot dead in west London on Easter Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.17pm on Monday night. Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.15pm on Monday 1 April to reports of an incident on Comeragh Road, W14. We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said there have been no arrests as a crime scene remains in place. The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
A murder investigation has also been launched, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place. The force said: "Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR.”