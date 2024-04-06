Remains of convicted sex offender murder suspect Richard Scatchard found in caravan

(Image: SWNS)

The body of a man found earlier this week is that of a sex offender wanted for questioning after a woman’s murder, police have confirmed.

The remains of Richard Scatchard, a convicted sex offender sought for interrogation regarding a woman's murder, were discovered in a caravan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scatchard, 70, has been the subject of a police search since 15 October last year - when Kelly Faiers, 61, died at a residence in Minehead, Somerset.

Following Faiers' death, believed to be a murder by investigators, Scatchard, a convicted sex offender who drugged his victims, vanished.

At around 2pm on Thursday 4 April, a member of the public discovered the body of a man inside a caravan near Cleeve Hill, in Watchet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week.

“We have now informed both families that the body recovered has been confirmed as Scatchard. While it is apparent Scatchard died some time ago, the forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive in determining the cause of death.

“Therefore, as is routine in such cases, we continue to treat the death as unexplained, albeit we are not aware at this time of there being any suspicious circumstances. Inquiries will continue and a file produced for the coroner.”

The police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen in West Somerset on Monday 16 October and despite dozens of reported sightings none were confirmed as him.

He was wanted on a recall to prison alongside police seeking him in connection with the murder probe of Faiers. Avon and Somerset Police said previously Scatchard was considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with.

He was a regular user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes. Police also released CCTV of him and Faiers together as well as his last known movements in a bid to trace him.

A spokesperson said previously: "We know Kelly and Scatchard, who were in a relationship, went out to The Duke of Wellington pub, in Minehead, on the evening of Saturday 14 October. CCTV shows them having a drink together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the early hours of the following morning, Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home, in Blenheim Road, due to Kelly being critically ill. Sadly she was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene."

Police were called minutes later by the ambulance service at 4.15am and officers spoke with Scatchard before leaving the scene. On the afternoon of Monday 16 October, police wanted to ask Scatchard further questions and again attended his home address, where his property was found to be empty.